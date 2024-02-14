CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for CyberArk Software in a research report issued on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CYBR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.91.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 2.4 %

CyberArk Software stock opened at $263.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.89. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $120.11 and a 52 week high of $283.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

