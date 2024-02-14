CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,330,622. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $88.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

