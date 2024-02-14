Critical Comparison: Eros Media World (NYSE:EMWPF) vs. Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS)

Eros Media World (NYSE:EMWPF – Get Free Report) and Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of Cineverse shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Eros Media World shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Cineverse shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eros Media World and Cineverse’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eros Media World $89.40 million 0.00 N/A N/A N/A Cineverse $68.03 million 0.29 -$9.73 million ($0.16) -9.69

Risk & Volatility

Eros Media World has higher revenue and earnings than Cineverse.

Eros Media World has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cineverse has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eros Media World and Cineverse, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eros Media World 0 0 0 0 N/A Cineverse 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cineverse has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%.

Profitability

This table compares Eros Media World and Cineverse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eros Media World N/A N/A N/A Cineverse -2.97% -5.16% -2.21%

About Eros Media World

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform. Eros STX Global Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Burbank, California.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services. It entertains consumers worldwide by providing premium feature film and television programs, enthusiast streaming channels, and technology services. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Corp. and changed its name to Cineverse Corp. in May 2023. Cineverse Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

