Critical Comparison: 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of 1847 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Information Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of 1847 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Information Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 1847 and Information Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1847 0 0 0 0 N/A Information Services Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Information Services Group has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.58%. Given Information Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than 1847.

This table compares 1847 and Information Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 -21.49% -1,352.73% -24.59% Information Services Group 4.45% 16.75% 7.15%

Risk & Volatility

1847 has a beta of 3.52, meaning that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Services Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1847 and Information Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 $48.93 million 0.05 -$10.16 million N/A N/A Information Services Group $286.27 million 0.71 $19.73 million $0.27 15.37

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than 1847.

Summary

Information Services Group beats 1847 on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing. The Construction segment offers doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, and fireplace mantles. The Automotive Supplies segment designs and sells horn and safety products and provides vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles. The company was founded by Ellery W. Roberts on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company also provides ISG Digital, a client solution platform that helps clients developing technology, transformation, sourcing, and digital solutions; and ISG Enterprise, a client solution platform that helps clients manage change and optimize operations in areas comprising finance, human resource, and Procure2Pay. In addition, it offers ISG GovernX, a software platform, which provides insights from market and performance data, and automates the management of third-party supplier relationships that comprise contract and project lifecycles, and risk management. The company serves private sector clients operating in the manufacturing, banking and financial services, insurance, health sciences, energy and utilities, and consumer services industries; and public sector clients, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

