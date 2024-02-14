CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.39.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CRSP stock opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $76.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.49.
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
