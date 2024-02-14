Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Update

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,200 shares, a growth of 288.7% from the January 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Crexendo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crexendo by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crexendo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.