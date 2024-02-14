CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

