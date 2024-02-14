CPR Investments Inc. Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

CPR Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 925.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,189 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ comprises about 7.7% of CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 53.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.78. 1,881,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822,835. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

