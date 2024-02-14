CPR Investments Inc. Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

CPR Investments Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of CPR Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.32. 930,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,863. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

