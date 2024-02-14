CPR Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

CPR Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ comprises about 1.0% of CPR Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQQQ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 73,315 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. 51,057,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,767,320. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

