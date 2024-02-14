Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 880 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,016,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in AutoZone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in AutoZone by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $2,726.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,667.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,590.42. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,855.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,857.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.