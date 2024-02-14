Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 11,900 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Dollar General by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $131.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $233.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.64.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

