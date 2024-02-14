Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 100.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,227 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,888,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after buying an additional 1,305,694 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,435,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI stock opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

