Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $1.67 Million in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in American International Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIG opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

