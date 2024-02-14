Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Corteva by 58.5% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $64.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

