Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,512,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Public Storage by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock worth $15,170,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:PSA opened at $276.69 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

