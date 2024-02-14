CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

CXW has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CXW

CoreCivic Trading Down 2.5 %

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

Shares of CXW stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $532,337.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,984.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,910,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 351,508 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,052,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 672,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreCivic

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.