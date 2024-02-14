COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Shares Gap Up to $23.87

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.87, but opened at $24.36. COPT Defense Properties shares last traded at $24.46, with a volume of 53,296 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of COPT Defense Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of COPT Defense Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 2.24.

In related news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $43,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $187,456.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,669.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $43,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

