Contrasting Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) & Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Motus GI and Pro-Dex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $590,000.00 0.80 -$18.60 million ($35.91) -0.02 Pro-Dex $46.09 million 1.35 $7.07 million $0.75 23.60

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Motus GI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro-Dex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Motus GI and Pro-Dex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Motus GI presently has a consensus price target of $28.88, suggesting a potential upside of 4,096.95%. Given Motus GI’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Risk & Volatility

Motus GI has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Motus GI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -3,776.10% -3,413.36% -96.95% Pro-Dex 5.59% 8.97% 5.40%

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Motus GI on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motus GI

(Get Free Report)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp. and changed its name to Motus GI Holdings, Inc. in November 2016. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Pro-Dex

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

