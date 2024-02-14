Contrasting Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.6% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp 12.76% 8.17% 0.66% Southside Bancshares 21.92% 11.59% 1.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Southside Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp $72.85 million 0.76 $9.29 million $1.51 7.78 Southside Bancshares $395.58 million 2.25 $86.69 million $2.81 10.51

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp. Pathfinder Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southside Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares pays out 49.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and Southside Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Southside Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southside Bancshares has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.48%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; residential real estate and construction loans; tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; municipal loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

