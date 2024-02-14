Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$7.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.29.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium, molybdenum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

