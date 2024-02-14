CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 2.57% of CONMED worth $79,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CONMED by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,472,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,926,000 after acquiring an additional 70,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CONMED by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,247,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CONMED by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,710 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Stock Down 0.3 %

CONMED Announces Dividend

Shares of CNMD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day moving average is $104.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNMD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

