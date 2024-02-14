Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Up to $3.40

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.71. Conduent shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 114,582 shares.

Conduent Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $762.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Conduent by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

