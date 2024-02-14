Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRK opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Comstock Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 464.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 133,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

