Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:LODE opened at $0.47 on Friday. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Comstock alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LODE. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Comstock in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Comstock by 71.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.