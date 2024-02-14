Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

Featured Stories

