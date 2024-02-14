Comparing Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) and Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG)

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) and Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kansas City Life Insurance and Federal Life Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and Federal Life Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kansas City Life Insurance -2.33% -2.33% -0.23% Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and Federal Life Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kansas City Life Insurance $476.64 million 0.74 -$16.22 million ($1.19) -30.55 Federal Life Group $19.43 million 1.70 -$8.81 million N/A N/A

Federal Life Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Risk & Volatility

Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federal Life Group beats Kansas City Life Insurance on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Federal Life Group

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products in the United States. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement insurance products. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

