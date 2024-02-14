Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases New Shares in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 2.13% of ESH Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,781,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,048,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,675,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,559,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,299,000.

ESH Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

ESHA stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.

ESH Acquisition Profile

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

