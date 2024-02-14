Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,711 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

ESS stock opened at $225.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $252.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 146.43%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

