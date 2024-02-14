Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $2.49 Million in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 244,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.78% of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $1,584,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ IPXX opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $10.47.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

