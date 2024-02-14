Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $2.42 Million in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

