Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Capital upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

NYSE LYV opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

