Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys New Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,952,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495,164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,649 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

ELS opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average is $67.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $74.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.