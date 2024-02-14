Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 86,502 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 321.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,502 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Lincoln National worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Lincoln National by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

