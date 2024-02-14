Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Trimmed by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 42.8% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.92. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

