Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RFI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 38.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. 21.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RFI opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 7.9%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

