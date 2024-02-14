Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$2.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.81. Coca-Cola also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.830 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

KO opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $256.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.35. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,052 shares of company stock worth $16,834,665 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

