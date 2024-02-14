Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 2.0 %

CLF opened at $19.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

