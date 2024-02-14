Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2) Insider Acquires £3,878.72 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2024

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2Get Free Report) insider Christopher (Chris) Train purchased 48,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £3,878.72 ($4,898.61).

Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Performance

Shares of LON CPH2 opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.84. Clean Power Hydrogen Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 32 ($0.40).

Clean Power Hydrogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.