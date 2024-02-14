Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2) Insider Acquires £3,878.72 in Stock

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) insider Christopher (Chris) Train purchased 48,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £3,878.72 ($4,898.61).

Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Performance

Shares of LON CPH2 opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.84. Clean Power Hydrogen Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 32 ($0.40).

Clean Power Hydrogen Company Profile

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

