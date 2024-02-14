Citigroup Raises Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $237.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $220.00 to $237.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ECL. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.69.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.69. 589,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,207. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a one year low of $153.87 and a one year high of $221.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

