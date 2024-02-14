Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Down 1.5 %
Palmer Square Capital BDC stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $16.75.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Palmer Square Capital BDC
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.