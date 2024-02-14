Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Down 1.5 %

Palmer Square Capital BDC stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

