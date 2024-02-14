Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives C$12.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

CGX opened at C$7.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$493.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$7.38 and a 12-month high of C$10.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.49.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

