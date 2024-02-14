Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lowered its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,715 shares during the period. Chord Energy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,115,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 29.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 49,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRD. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $156.46. The company had a trading volume of 83,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $175.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.12 and a 200 day moving average of $160.45. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at $29,007,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at $29,007,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,867.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,685,938. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.