Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Down to $30.49

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.49, but opened at $28.29. Chemours shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 939,498 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,000.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 94,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 86,244 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

