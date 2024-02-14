Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Short Interest Down 17.4% in January

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %
CHKP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.00. The company had a trading volume of 250,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,904. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.56. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $166.71.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
