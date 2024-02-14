CGI (GIB.A) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CGI (TSE: GIB.A):

2/1/2024 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$150.00 to C$167.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$155.00 to C$170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$155.00 to C$169.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$155.00 to C$165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$152.00 to C$166.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2024 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$154.00 to C$163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2024 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$160.00 to C$170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2023 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$145.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CGI Stock Up 0.7 %

CGI stock traded up C$1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$152.42. 72,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,574. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$144.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$139.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. CGI Inc has a 52-week low of C$121.00 and a 52-week high of C$156.25. The firm has a market cap of C$31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

