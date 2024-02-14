CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Posts Earnings Results

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

CEVA Trading Up 18.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.88. 48,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,448. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. CEVA has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEVA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CEVA by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 36.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in CEVA by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Further Reading

