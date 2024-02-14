Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.99) EPS.

Cemtrex Stock Down 18.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cemtrex in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

