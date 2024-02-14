Cedar Fair (FUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cedar Fair Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7,004.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 458,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after buying an additional 452,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,771,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,739,000 after buying an additional 224,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cedar Fair
About Cedar Fair
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cedar Fair
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.