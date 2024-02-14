Cedar Fair (FUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7,004.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 458,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after buying an additional 452,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,771,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,739,000 after buying an additional 224,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FUN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cedar Fair

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.