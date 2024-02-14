CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 314.9% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CBL International Price Performance

Shares of BANL opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. CBL International has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CBL International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of CBL International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About CBL International

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

